Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,905,000.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Valeura Energy stock opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 134.35% and a net margin of 120.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6224 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

