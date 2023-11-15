Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.