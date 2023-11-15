Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

