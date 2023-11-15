Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Unity Software by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,366.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,370 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $322,796.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 715,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 965,003 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,237. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on U shares. Macquarie cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

