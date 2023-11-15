Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 965,003 shares of company stock worth $28,055,237. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

U opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

