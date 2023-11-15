United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of United Airlines worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 196.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.