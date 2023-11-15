U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:USB opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

