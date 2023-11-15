Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $63.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.