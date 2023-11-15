TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Ariel Emanuel Acquires 12,531 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $106.16.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

