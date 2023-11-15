Timothy Richard Kraft Sells 4,379 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

SMPL stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,503,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

