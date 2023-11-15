Thomas W. Powell Sells 20,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,731,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,643 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,054.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Powell Industries Trading Up 5.6 %

POWL opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

