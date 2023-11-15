Thomas W. Powell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,088,981.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Powell Industries Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.80.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
