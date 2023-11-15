Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 174 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $558.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.63. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $519.23 and a one year high of $861.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $868.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

