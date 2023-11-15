Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE ENOV opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

