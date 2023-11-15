Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

