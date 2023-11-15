Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Teradyne worth $33,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 739.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $91,011,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TER. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

TER opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

