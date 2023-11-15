Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.