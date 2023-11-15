Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TDY opened at $393.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

