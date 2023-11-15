Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

