Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 928.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 128.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $41,828,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

NYSE TPR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

