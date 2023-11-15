T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.80.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.