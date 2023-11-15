Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

