Synovus Financial Corp Sells 698 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp's holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

