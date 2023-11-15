Synovus Financial Corp Sells 634 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Trade Desk by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 421,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 6.6 %

TTD stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.