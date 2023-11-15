Synovus Financial Corp Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $205.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

