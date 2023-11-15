Synovus Financial Corp Sells 586 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,567,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,508,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,554,000 after buying an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

