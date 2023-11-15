Synovus Financial Corp Sells 581 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 317.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 204,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

