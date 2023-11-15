Synovus Financial Corp Sells 234 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

