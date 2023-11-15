Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

