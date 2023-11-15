Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,619 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

