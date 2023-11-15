Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Standex International by 4,444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.23. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,425 shares of company stock worth $1,095,857 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

