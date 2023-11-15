Synovus Financial Corp Has $600,000 Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

