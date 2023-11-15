Synovus Financial Corp Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,542,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

