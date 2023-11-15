Synovus Financial Corp Has $504,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

