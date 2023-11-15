Synovus Financial Corp Has $453,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

