Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

