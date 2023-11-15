Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

