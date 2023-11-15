Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

