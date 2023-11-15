Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

