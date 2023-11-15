Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,300 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

