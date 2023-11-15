Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

