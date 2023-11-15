Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.14 on Friday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

