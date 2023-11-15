Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

