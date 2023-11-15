Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stepan by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.32%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

