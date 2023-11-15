Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 86.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stepan

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.