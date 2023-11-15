Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CFO Nathan R. Iles Sells 1,820 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,616.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.64. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.