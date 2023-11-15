STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 34,320 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 34,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $1,123,293.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,649,490.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $16,751.28.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $183,596.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAA

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.