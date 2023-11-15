STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 833,514 shares of company stock worth $30,455,987. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

