SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 133,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

