Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.26.

SDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

